04/10/2021

Wedding bells ring as Longford couple Aoife and Seamus tie the knot

Congratulations to Aoife Dooley and Seamus Kiernan who celebrated their marriage on Friday, September 10

Reporter:

Dermot Sheehy

Email:

ballymahonnotes@yahoo.ie

Many congratulations to Aoife Dooley, daughter of Seamus and Patricia, Rathmore and Seamus Kiernan, son of Seamus and the late Margaret, Colmcille; who got married on Friday, September 10 in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tang.

The lovely ceremony was celebrated by Fr Oliver Devine PP and the music was provided by Claire Sheerin.

Aoife wore a beautiful traditional white gown on her very special day while the bridesmaids wore navy. Her bridesmaids were Noeline Hopkins and her sisters Eimear and Aine Dooley. The Groomsmen were Johnny Mahon, Martin O’Reilly and Fergus Grimes. Looking very pretty were her flower girls Aela Dunning, Emma Dooley and Lily Moran helped out by the handsome young pageboy Rory Halley.

The wedding reception was held in The Shamrock Lodge Hotel, Athlone where Alan and Paddy McCaul, hotel managers, made sure the day went perfectly.

Everyone had a really enjoyable evening with the music provided by “The Curly Bobs”.

Photographer for the day was Ronata Dapstye and the Videographer was Michael Frayne.

Aoife and Seamus who have been together for 12 years went away to Donegal for a mini moon after the wedding celebrations. We wish them many years of good health and happiness together.

