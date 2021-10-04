Search

Man sent forward for trial over alleged assault in Longford town

Longford Courthouse.

A Longford man is to stand trial accused of assaulting another man at a local car park in the county town over two years ago.

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Dylan Stokes, Lisnangh, Edgeworthstown was served with a book of evidence before Judge Marie Keane at last week's sitting of Longford District Court by Garda Noelle Fahy.

State solicitor Mark Connellan said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given consent for the 23-year-old to be sent forward for trial in connection to an alleged incident at Longford Retail Park, Townspark, Athlone Road, Longford on April 1, 2019.

Mr Stokes, who was wearing a dark tracksuit, remained silent throughout last Tuesday's brief hearing.

Judge Keane also gave Mr Stokes the alibi warning, meaning should he rely on an alibi in the course of his trial such a line of defence must be made known to the State solicitor's office within 14 days.

Mr Stokes is charged with carrying out a Section 3 assault causing harm to another man under the terms of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The maximum penalty, on conviction in the Circuit Court is imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years.

Legal aid for a junior counsel was also granted to Mr Stokes, who is currently on bail.

He is due to reappear at the next sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on October 5.

