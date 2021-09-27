Search

27/09/2021

Longford tourism keen to learn from Dutch experience as Ambassador Palm visits county

Dutch Ambassador to Ireland Adriaan Palm samples the cycling delights of Clondra and the Royal Canal Greenway with Paddy Mahon and Robert Crilly (Midlands Cycle Hub) Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council welcomed His Excellency, Dutch Ambassador to Ireland Adriaan Palm to Longford for the first time, on Friday.

Ambassador Palm fulfilled a number of engagements during his visit, which came about as a result of His Excellency reaching out to Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan.

The Dutch Embassy has been embarking on a campaign to develop relationships and foster a deeper understanding of shared synergies between Ireland and The Netherlands in all regions of Ireland.

Meetings & Activities

Ambassador Palm was welcomed to Longford County Council by Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan for a lunch meeting which was also attended by Chief Executive of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon, Longford / Westmeath Deputy Joe Flaherty TD, Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy and President of Longford Chamber of Commerce Fiona Fenelon.

Following the meeting, the Ambassador visited the beautiful St Mel’s Cathedral before stopping off at the Dutch inspired business VDA Coffee on Main Street.

Later, Ambassador Palm visited Clondra where he briefly spoke to members of the local media before taking a cycle on the Royal Canal Greenway.

Shared understanding

One of the key themes that emerged from the discussions included economic development and sustainability focusing on the importance of supporting communities through the Just Transition, both practically and financially.

Speaking following the visit, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan said she was delighted that the Ambassador had contacted her. “This kind of visit gives Longford and all regional counties a chance to have our voices heard and I want to pay tribute to Ambassador Palm for sharing his time, knowledge and enthusiasm with us here in Longford. This is the start of a wonderful alliance and I hope to welcome His Excellency along with his wife back to Longford for a return visit very soon.”

Chief Executive of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon said, “There are many synergies to be explored between our two countries, ranging from experience with tourism and in the development of sustainable local economies – all of which is very relevant in Longford here today. We look forward to continuing to learn and share knowledge into the future.”

Longford County Council extends its thanks to the proprietors of Midlands Cycle Hub and VDA Coffee who went over and above to ensure the Ambassador was treated to a warm Longford welcome during his visit.

