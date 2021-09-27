Longford Leader gallery: Latin School past pupils reminisce former glories at golf day

A golf outing for Moyne Latin School past pupils took place at Longford Golf club recently.
It was a great opportunity to meet up with former school friends and reminisce about times past.
The organisers were Michael Lennon (Drumlish), Sean Barry (Arva) and Gerry Donohoe (Dromard) and they deserve great credit for their initiative. It is hoped the golf day will become an annual event.
The prize winners were 1st Noel Mulligan, Athlone and formerly Pound Street, Arva. 2nd Larry Cosgrove, Cornakelly. 3rd Sean Doyle, Gortermone who celebrated his 90th birthday the following day. Thanks to Thomas Durkin, Dublin for sponsoring the prizes.
