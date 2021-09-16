Search

16/09/2021

'I always knew he would go further'-Tributes paid over Longford judge Alan Mitchell's appointment to Special Criminal Court

23/5/2012 Newly appointed District Court Judge, Mr Alan Mitchell pictured after his declaration ceremony in the Supreme Court yesterday(Wed).Pic: Collins Courts

District Court Judge Alan Mitchell has been appointed to the Special Criminal Court

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Tributes are being paid to district court judge Alan Mitchell who has been appointed to the Special Criminal Court.

 

The UCD graduate is among a number of judicial appointments announced by the Government after they were brought to Cabinet by Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys yesterday evening.

It is the latest distinction to come the Longford native's way following his elevation to the ranks of the district court judiciary in 2012.

That appointment put the seal on a decorated local political career which saw the former Fine Gael councillor first elected to the ranks of Longford Urban District Council in 1994.

Following that five year tenure, Mr Mitchell was successfully elected to Longford County Council in 1999, a position he held down until his departure 13 years later.

At the time of his initial appointment as a district court judge, Mr Mitchell was the sitting Fine Gael group leader on both Longford County and Town Councils.

During his 18 year local political career, Mr Mitchell served as County Longford Mayor from 2003 to 2004 and later as Longford Town Mayor over the 2006 to 2007 period.

The man who was co-opted to take his seat in 2012, Cllr John Browne said news of his long time friend's promotion was something he was not overly taken aback by.

"I am not surprised," said Cllr Browne.

"I always knew he would go further and would never stay just as a district court judge. I have known Alan for many years and I am absolutely delighted for him, it could not have happened to a nicer person."

Details of Mr Mitchell's nomination to the Special Criminal Court comes as another Longford based legal professional was similarly included among the Government's latest round of judicial appointments.

Patricia Cronin, a partner at John J. Quinn and Company Solicitors, Longford and Mullingar, has been appointed to the District Court.

ALSO READ: Longford solicitor to become a district court judge

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media