Cllr Garry Murtagh welcomes funding for development of Dromard playground

Fine Gael Cllr Garry Murtagh
Fine Gael's Cllr Garry Murtagh has expressed his delight at the announcement of €44,951.40 for Dromard Rural Development, which will be used to develop a new playground in the area.
"That's something I was working on. We're going to install a new playground facility. There's one nearby for toddlers but we're going to develop one for older kids," said Cllr Murtagh.
"We're working closely with Frank Horne, who is the Community Enterprise Development Officer for Longford County Council, to develop a play area. Hopefully, in time, everything will be linked up by a walk."
