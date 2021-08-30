Search our Archive

Cllr Dalton welcomes CLÁR funding for Killeen and Ballinalee schools

Cllr Colin Dalton outside Ballinalee National School

Ballinalee Fine Gael councillor Colin Dalton has warmly welcomed the announcement of over €244,230 funding for Co Longford, expressing particular enthusiasm for sums of money set aside for the national schools in the wider Ballinalee area.

"I just want to welcome the funding and thank Minister Heather Humphreys, particularly for funding allocated to North Longford," Cllr Dalton told the Longford Leader this morning.

A total of €21,624.14 has been allocated to the Clonbroney Parish Hall Comittee for lighting in the car park and on the footpath which serves both the school and the community centre. The funding will also be used to provide a footpath from the front of the Community Centre to the emergency exit doors.

Funding of €24,355.30 has been allocated for St Patrick's NS in Killeen/Muckerstaff, for the provision of safety signs and a covered outdoor area.

