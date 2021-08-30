Cllr Dalton welcomes CLÁR funding for Killeen and Ballinalee schools

Cllr Colin Dalton outside Ballinalee National School
Ballinalee Fine Gael councillor Colin Dalton has warmly welcomed the announcement of over €244,230 funding for Co Longford, expressing particular enthusiasm for sums of money set aside for the national schools in the wider Ballinalee area.
"I just want to welcome the funding and thank Minister Heather Humphreys, particularly for funding allocated to North Longford," Cllr Dalton told the Longford Leader this morning.
A total of €21,624.14 has been allocated to the Clonbroney Parish Hall Comittee for lighting in the car park and on the footpath which serves both the school and the community centre. The funding will also be used to provide a footpath from the front of the Community Centre to the emergency exit doors.
Funding of €24,355.30 has been allocated for St Patrick's NS in Killeen/Muckerstaff, for the provision of safety signs and a covered outdoor area.
More News
Longford County Council shortlisted in two categories for Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.