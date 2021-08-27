Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Susan’s 1,000km Longford challenge in aid of her beautiful and strong sister Laura Gilmore Anderson concludes on Sunday

Sisters Laura Gilmore Anderson and Susan Ryan

Susan Ryan’s 1,000km Longford challenge in aid of her beautiful and strong sister, Laura Gilmore Anderson, who is battling a rare and incurable cancer, concludes this Sunday, August 29. 

Throughout July and August, Susan undertook to walk/cycle 1,000km and she is inviting anyone who would like to join her on the last 5km to show their support for Laura to do so. 

Susan said, “I'll finish up with the last 5km which will be starting from my parents (Brendan and Anne Gilmore) house at 6pm (Lisnamuck, N39 VK85) and our beautiful, amazing and strong sister Laura Gilmore Anderson , Beauty and the big C  will be there to join us on the final 5kms. So if any of you wonderful people would like to join us and show your support for Laura it would be greatly appreciated.”

Laura was diagnosed with an incurable and complex cancer called Neuroendocrine and Susan explained that due to the unbelievable generosity of people to a Go Fund me campaign her sister was able to travel to Mexico for treatment. 

Longford's Laura Gilmore Anderson vows to take on incurable cancer diagnosis with everything she has

‘This is my life and I just want to give it the best possible shot I can’

Brave, courageous, inspirational-Laura Gilmore Anderson possesses all of these characteristics in spades.

 

To help her on her way to healing, Laura's fundraising is ongoing. Susan stated, “She has a long road ahead of her and with any road there will be ups and downs, bumps, potholes and twists and turns but she has an army behind her to help her through all the hurdles she has ahead.”

You can still make a donation to Susan’s Challenge via the Facebook link published here; 

You can also check out Laura's personal blog HERE

There is also time to purchase tickets in the fundraising raffle in aid to Help Laura Heal fund;

