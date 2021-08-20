Cormac Lynch brings home All Ireland title to Longford and Mullinalaghta

Patrick, Cormac, Danny, Aoibhinn, Frances and Dearbháila Lynch in Clondra for the visit of Sharon Shannon and Nathan Carter Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Comhaltas Fleadhfest 2021 took place in Sligo from August 1 to 9 with Cormac Lynch, competing in the Rince ar an Sean Nós 1 Céim competition.
The final which took place on the Sunday afternoon saw Cormac compete with two other finalists from Mayo and Cavan. All three put in fantastic performances with Cormac emerging as the winner and bringing home the All Ireland title to Mullinalaghta.
The bonfire was lit on Sunday evening in Culleenmore with music and dance enjoyed by all on the road.
Cormac's sisters Dearbháila and Aoibhinn appeared on TG4 on Wednesday night (August 18) playing a tune with Sharron Shannon and Nathan Carter.
Sharon Shannon and her niece Caoilinn Ni Dhonnabháin, completed a four-week travel and music programme along the River Shannon for TG4.
The programme is called Heartlands and the Lynch sisters and three other musicians from Edgeworthstown were invited to play a few tunes with Sharon, Caoilinn and Nathan in Clondra at the start of June.
WATCH: Nathan Carter and Sharon Shannon wow crowds in Clondra
Country music lovers were given an unexpected treat on the banks of Clondra Harbour last night, courtesy of an impromptu performance from musical stars Nathan Carter and Sharon Shannon.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.