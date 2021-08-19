WATCH: Ed Sheeran releases new single 'Visiting Hours' in memory of late friend

Chart-topping singer-songwriter has released his latest single in memory of his late friend.
'Visiting Hours' was released on all streaming services on Thursday afternoon. The song will be the next release of Ed's fourth album '=' following hits single Bad Habits. TAKE A LISTEN ABOVE
