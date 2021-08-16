Final call for Longford groups to apply for Community Involvement Scheme

Image by Here and now, unfortunately, ends my journey on Pixabay from Pixabay
Local communities throughout county Longford are reminded that the deadline for the submission of applications to Longford County Council for the Community Involvement Scheme is this Friday, August 20 at 4pm.
This scheme encourages a joint approach (on a voluntary basis) with groups of local residents and landowners for the restoration of public roads that are lightly trafficked, single lane or cul de sac roads.
The scheme provides for grant assistance which must be matched by a minimum 10 per cent from the community for eligible works including general maintenance, drainage works, pavement works and footpaths.
Application forms are available at www.longfordcoco.ie or by email to roads@longfordcoco.ie .
