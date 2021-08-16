BREAKING: Teen deemed "fit to be tried" over alleged brutal attack on man walking his dog in Longford town

A teenager accused of carrying out a brutal assault on a man while out walking his dog in Longford town three weeks ago has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Nineteen-year-old Paddy Rodgers with addresses at 43 Farnagh, Longford and West House Cafe, Lisanurlan, Longford was brought before Longford District Court this morning.

The accused had previously been remanded in custody for the purposes of a psychiatric report to be carried out after concerns were raised about Mr Rodgers mental well being.

That came after Mr Rodgers had been charged with assaulting a man in his late 50s on July 25, 2021 at The Demesne, Longford.

The teenager was further charged with allegedly setting fire to two vehicles along the Park Road area of Longford town on February 2, 2021.

A third charge, relating to alleged criminal damage at a property also on Longford's Park Road, resulting in €100 worth of damage, was likewise issued against Mr Rodgers.

At this morning's court sitting, presiding Judge Alan Mitchell informed the court how a psychiatric report carried out on the accused while in custody at Cloverhill Prison had deemed him "fit to be tried".

Defence solicitor Fiona Baxter had conceded she harboured "very serious concerns" about her client's state of mind and did indicate while no bail application would be made at this juncture, one was likely to be tendered over the "coming weeks".

She said: "He (Mr Rodgers) does have a social worker, but the issue is he doesn't have a place to live and when that is sorted out there may well be a bail application."

Judge Mitchell said the court was open to that possibility, but advised Ms Baxter the State required at least 48 hours notice to respond to such an application.

Sgt Brian Boland, for the prosecution revealed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed Mr Rodgers to be sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court in respect of the alleged arson and criminal damage offences.

A file, he added, was currently being readied for the DPP in relation to the alleged assault charge and would likely be completed within the next three to four weeks.

Judge Mitchell consequently remanded Mr Rodgers in custody, to appear back at a sitting of Cloverhill District Court on September 7.