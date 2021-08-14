BREAKING | Man arrested following €51,200 drugs seizure to appear before special Longford court sitting

The 2.56 Kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €51,200 (fifty one thousand two hundred euro) was seized
Gardaí investigating the seizure of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €51,200 that occurred as part of a Multi-Agency operation by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, Cavan & Monaghan District Drugs Unit and the Revenue Customs Service have charged a man.
The man, aged 27 years who was arrested on Friday, August 13, has been charged the man in relation to the seizure and he is due to appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court this afternoon Saturday, August 14 at 4.30pm.
Yesterday's operation involved the search of a residential property in Bailieborough.
During the course of this operation 2.56 Kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €51,200 (fifty one thousand two hundred euro) was seized.
The drugs will be sent for analysis.
Investigations ongoing.
Longford musician Éamon Ó Ceallaigh feels the chill after shave for Cian’s Kennels
Well known local musician Éamon Ó Ceallaigh laughs that he ‘is finding it quite draughty’ following his dramatic big shave transformation, courtesy of his ‘Hair today, gone tomorrow for Cian's Kennels’ fundraiser.
Longford hurling kings Wolfe Tones too strong for Clonguish Gaels
Reigning Longford senior hurling champions Wolfe Tones sent out a stern warning to their title rivals; it’ll take a very good team to wrestle the JJ Duignan Cup away from their grasp.
More News
The 2.56 Kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €51,200 (fifty one thousand two hundred euro) was seized
Malcolm McGrath pictured with his wife Sinead and specialist Motor Neurone nurse Katie Kinsella (right)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.