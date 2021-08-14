Longford musician Éamon Ó Ceallaigh feels the chill after shave for Cian’s Kennels

Well known local musician Éamon Ó Ceallaigh laughs that he ‘is finding it quite draughty’ following his dramatic big shave transformation, courtesy of his ‘Hair today, gone tomorrow for Cian's Kennels’ fundraiser.

Éamon’s distinctive flowing hair and beard all disappeared last week as David Cassidy of Camlin Barbers put his scissors to work.

“ I think the pictures say it all,” said Éamon, who has so far raised €821 for Cian's Kennels (www.cianskennels.ie).

He added, “I got cleaned up, and Cian's Kennels can still use any assistance the public can give. I'm finding it draughty but it's worth it, so please donate, every bit counts and the sick children will really benefit from your efforts.”

You can support Éamon’s fundraiser by logging on to https://gofund.me/ad9944cd

Cian's Kennels (www.cianskennels.ie), is a charitable organisation, set up by Evelyn and Enda Neary of Killashee, in memory of their son, Cian, aged 15 who passed away on September 23, 2019, after battling cancer.

Éamon said, “It will provide an animal boarding facility near the new Children's Hospital, bringing sick children and their pets close together at times when positivity and hope are much needed. All donations will go directly to Cian's Kennels.”

For more information, contact Éamon Ó Ceallaigh at 087 2621294 or to make a donation log onto ‘Hair today, gone tomorrow for Cian's Kennels’ on gofundme.com