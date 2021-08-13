Spiralling Longford rents make for 'grim reading', says local TD

Spiralling rents which has seen asking prices rise by more than ten per cent in Longford over the past 12 months makes for "grim reading", a local TD has said.

Sinn Féin Longford/Westmeath TD Sorca Clarke hit out at the most recent Daft.ie report which showed how rents in Longford and Westmeath were continuing to rise.

“The latest Daft.ie report makes for grim reading. It shows that the average asking rent in Longford now €812, 10.1 % higher than the same period last year and in Westmeath the average asking rent is €1,117 9.9% higher than the same period last year," she said.

Ms Clarke called into question current Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien's tenure in charge of addressing the country's housing crisis, claiming it was worse than when the same portfolio was occupied by two of the Dublin Fingal TD's predecessors Simon Coveney and Eoghan Murphy.

"If the government had done what was necessary and banned rent increases at an earlier stage, and backed two Sinn Féin bills, which would have done so, many hard-pressed renters would have been saved from these rent hikes," she said.

“As it stands, we do not know how many of the 390 cost rental units promised for this year will actually be delivered.

“The Minister’s Housing for All Plan has been delayed due to wrangling between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“The government must commit to a dramatic increase in capital investment in affordable housing to rent and buy.

"They must also ban rent increases for three years, and introduce a refundable tax credit for renters that would put one month’s rent back in every renter's pocket.

“We need to see affordable cost rental homes delivered at scale where they are needed. We also need the Minister to commit to investigating the disorderly exit of landlords from the market.

“Darragh O’Brien needs to take this crisis seriously as, under his watch, things are getting worse, not better.”