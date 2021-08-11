11/08/2021

Search our Archive

Longford Mary’s Meals welcome walkers and appeal for support

Longford Mary’s Meals welcome walkers and appeal for support

Kate Herterich and Colette Farrell pictured welcoming Mary's Meals walkers to Longford in 2019. A group is arriving in Longford today, Wednesday, August 11 Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

During 2020 Longford had the largest, per capita, donation to Mary’s Meals in the country which was a fantastic achievement in very bleak Covid times.

Chairperson of the Longford Branch of Mary’s Meals, Dolores Kiernan remarked, “As the country is opening up slowly, we possibly will have lots who are going back to work who are reading the Longford Leader or who can help out with the 2021 Mary’s Meals fundraising.”

Magnus McFarlane Barrow setup Mary’s Meals in 2002 after visiting Malawi during the famine that devastated that country. He commenced by feeding 200 children while they were at school at a cost of €18.30 per child per year.

Mrs Kiernan explained, “Last year we got great support from local business, building contractors, sponsorship cards, GoFundMe initiative so in 2021 can we ask each and everyone of you, please, to give as you can possibly afford, to our Mary’s Meals fundraising drive. We cannot do any bucket collection due to Covid so we are going back to do exactly what we did in 2020.”

All fundraising for Mary’s Meals goes directly to feeding school children, they get a good meal each day, at school. It is feeding children through education.

The rate has never gone up, we are still feeding a child for €18.30 per child, per year within the children’s local area.

Mrs Kiernan pointed out, “The question is often asked ‘are you sure all this fundraising is going to feed the children?’ And the answer is that 100% of all fundraising is going to feed these children who have no hope of food or education without it.”

Later today, Wednesday, August 11, everyone in Longford will have an opportunity to give funds to local Mary’s Meals Treasurer, Gabrielle Devine, who will be part of the welcoming committee to a Mary’s Meals group of about six travelling from Derry & Dublin. They are meeting in Edgeworthstown and walking to Longford, hoping to arrive at 3pm approximately to be met by the Longford Group of Mary’s Meals. Mrs Kiernan added, “We will have a little meeting on the Market Square with a bite to eat.”

Sponsorship cards will be available in shops locally and through local committee members, including Chairperson Dolores Kiernan 086 7915954, Treasurer Gabrielle Devine or Secretary Kitty Ross and all support is gratefully received.

The Longford Group of Mary’s Meals are walking each evening from St John’s Church of Ireland, up the Battery, via the bypass, back to the Mall and back to St John’s Church.

Mrs Kiernan concluded, “Everyone is welcome to walk with us. We will be walking in two’s, with distance between all two’s – you are welcome to join us on the walk.”

Longford taxpayer hit with €1.8m freel legal aid bill

REVEALED: Onset of pandemic failing to curb huge payouts

Stellar line-up for Longford Live & Local this weekend

Big Lanesboro and Longford connections as Roscommon and Offaly battle it out for U20 All-Ireland glory

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media