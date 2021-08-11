Stellar line-up for Longford Live & Local this weekend

The bad weather of last weekend has not deterred the Longford Live & Local crew. There are still another six weekends of live music events to come, all dotted around the county. This Friday sees the music coming to Longford Town for the first time this summer, with something for all the family.

Kicking off on Friday night at the later time of 7.30pm we have a double bill of two great bands both with Longford Connections: Paper Planes and Blues Confidential. They are supported by one of rock’s emerging talents - Purify.

When it comes to Paper Planes – Rock n’ Roll is their business and business is good. House shaking drums, bone rattling bass grooves, shredding guitar solos and smooth licks and all topped off with one of the most electric frontmen taking care of vocals. Have your air guitars tuned up!

Blues Confidential have long been considered the musicians’ favourite musicians. Their mantra is in their name and they have devoted years of honing their craft to the blues. These guys are masters of their craft and not to be missed. They will be particularly enjoyed by lovers of Howlin’ Wolf, Lightning Hopkins, John Lee Hooker, Albert King & Rory Gallagher, and Rob Strong.

On Saturday at 2pm in Connolly Barracks, The Shenanigans are back! When you get a Shenanigans show, you get interactive stories, live original music, drama and more.

Stellar storyteller, Paul Timoney and superb children’s musician, Kyle Riley bring you engaging, entertaining and family fun adventures based around different themes. Great for the whole family, perfectly suited for your five to 11-year olds.

Later on Saturday evening at 7.30pm, hometown heroes Audio Pilot take the stage to what will be a fantastic gig. This high-energy, 4-piece have been busting out show-stealing performances all over Ireland for 18 years! Cleverly combining modern hits with all your old school classics, they are ably supported by pop-rock duo Pub Fiction.

Also, on Saturday in The Distillery Yard Sessions is Turquoise Orange. Essentially, but not exclusively blues, they play an extensive song list covering a wide range of genres and regularly play the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

And if you still need a music fix on Sunday, at 3pm, Paul Gurney and Friends are putting on a unique concert in in Connolly Barracks.

Creating music and facilitating the creation of music for over 30 years, Paul Gurney is an icon of the Midlands’ music scene.

This multi-talented performer, producer and teacher has had chart success, played with some of the top names in the Irish music scene and his work as a producer is much sought after.

Paul will be joined on stage by special guests Paul Hennessy, Eimear Reynolds, Donnie O’Connor featuring sax player Padraic McCaul.

All details are on the events page on Longford.ie and can be booked on www.eventbrite.ie or by collecting tickets in Denniston’s Shop in Longford Town. Every event is free, but numbers will be strictly limited observing COVID-19 health guidelines and each event will be ticketed and traceable.