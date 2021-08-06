Hundreds to avail of walk-in Covid-19 jabs in Longford today
For the second consecutive Friday, the HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in Longford at Newtownforbes is offering a walk–in vaccination facility.
Since 7.15am, persons over 16 years of age, have been availing of the opportunity to get their first dose (ONLY) of the Pfizer vaccine.
The last vaccines will be administered at 3pm this afternoon.
There were 411 walk-in vaccinations at Newtownforbes last Friday.
HSE's figures for walk-in vaccinations administered at each centre in the Midlands last weekend:
Newtownforbes, Longford: 411 (Friday)
Tullamore Court Hotel: 442 (285 on Sunday, 157 on Monday)
AIT International Arena: 375 (Sunday)
Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar: 676 (430 on Saturday, 246 on Sunday)
Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise: 455 (150 on Friday, 305 on Monday).
