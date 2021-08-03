Caitlin’s Locks of Love for LauraLynn - Longford girl in fundraiser to help make wigs for sick children

Ardagh girl Caitlin Eager pictured proudly holding her hair after it was cut as part of her Caitlin’s Locks of Love for LauraLynn fundraiser
Six years old, Caitlin Eager, a pupil in St Mel's national school, Ardagh, has been growing her hair for the last year to donate it to help make wigs for children who need them.
Caitlin has chosen to fundraise for LauraLynn Ireland's Children's Hospice by taking part in Locks of Love for LauraLynn and you can support her via her fundraising page on iDonate.ie
More News
Ardagh girl Caitlin Eager pictured proudly holding her hair after it was cut as part of her Caitlin’s Locks of Love for LauraLynn fundraiser
Pictured at their local store at Homeland Agri Kiltoghert: Louise Gallagher (teacher), Jane Carty and Grace McKeon (Carrick on Shannon Community School) and Ian Finneran (Procurement Manager at Aurivo
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.