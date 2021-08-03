Search our Archive

03/08/2021

Caitlin’s Locks of Love for LauraLynn - Longford girl in fundraiser to help make wigs for sick children

Ardagh girl Caitlin Eager pictured proudly holding her hair after it was cut as part of her Caitlin’s Locks of Love for LauraLynn fundraiser

Longford Leader reporter

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Six years old, Caitlin Eager, a pupil in St Mel's national school, Ardagh, has been growing her hair for the last year to donate it to help make wigs for children who need them.

Caitlin has chosen to fundraise for LauraLynn Ireland's Children's Hospice by taking part in Locks of Love for LauraLynn and you can support her via her fundraising page on iDonate.ie 

Caitlin has been in Temple Street and Crumlin Children’s hospital for different procedures since she was born so she is no stranger to seeing children who are sick and need to be cared for in hospital.

During last year’s Covid-19 lockdown Caitlin decided she wanted to grow her hair long and then cut it to donate it for sick children to use as wigs. Hair from Locks of Love is donated to The Little Princess Trust in the UK and they supply wigs to children in Ireland.

Caitlin really enjoyed growing her hair for the year and on July 18 she was so excited as her aunt Natalie, a hairdresser, cut her hair.

So far Caitlin has raised an amazing €1,145 and you can support the fundraiser by logging onto Caitlin’s Locks of Love for Laura Lynn on iDonate.ie

Caitlin's mum, Melissa Eager, said, “We are blown away by everyone’s kindness and support and Caitlin hopes her hair donation and the money raised will help make a difference to children like her.”

