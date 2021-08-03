Search our Archive

03/08/2021

New workshop series for SMEs in Longford

New workshop series for SMEs in Longford

A new workshop series for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Longford which will provide invaluable insight, tips and practical advice on PR, digital and branding, will take place on three consecutive Thursdays in August - 12, 19 & 26.

Each one-hour workshop will focus on a specific aspect of marketing and will be tailored to the specific needs of SMEs.

The workshops will be delivered by experts from Bord Gáis Energy and their award-winning agencies Teneo Ireland, Mindshare and Wilson Creative with the goal of inspiring SMEs to imagine a better way to do business in today’s changing world.

The workshop series has been created by Bord Gáis Energy to mark the launch of its new brand positioning - imagine a better way.

Bord Gáis Energy wants to help its SME customers to maximise energy efficiency and support more sustainable energy use resulting in better energy management, cost savings and a reduction in carbon footprint.

The workshops are free of charge and businesses in Longford can register their interest at https://www.bord gaisenergy.ie/ business/business-workshop with successful applicants also receiving the opportunity to feature across Bord Gáis Energy’s digital channels, and within Business Plus Magazine.

Places are limited to 20 people per session with those who are keen to attend are encouraged to share their stories around how their businesses have imagined a better way.

Details of the workshop are as follows:

Thursday, August 12 (7 - 8pm): Imagining a better way - How you can approach planning your media and communications in 2021

Thursday, August 19 (7 - 8pm): Imagining a better way –Branding. Best practice in visual identity.

Thursday, August 26 (7 - 8pm): Imagining a better way – The power of storytelling. Best practice in brand communications

