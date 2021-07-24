Over €7,000 raised by family of tragic mum who drowned trying to save son in Loch Gowna tragedy

A major fundraising drive is underway to cover the funeral costs of a mother of two who tragically drowned while trying to save her nine-year-old son.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by the family of 29-year-old Natasha Core in a bid to raise €7,000 to pay for the young woman's funeral which takes place tomorrow.

Ms Core died on Wednesday evening moments after managing to save her nine-year-old son who had got into difficulty while swimming in Lough Gowna.

It's understood after rescuing the child, she herself got into difficulties in a dangerous stretch of water on the Longford side of the village.

In the aftermath of a large scale search operation involving the Coast Guard Helicopter, Civil Defence, Fire services and Civil Defence, Ms Core's body was discovered a short time later around 15 to 20 feet from the shoreline.

Her family have since set up an online fundraiser ahead of the mother of two's funeral which takes place tomorrow in the Church of the Holy Family in Loch Gowna at 1pm.

The Go Fund Me page set up by her cousin, Anne-Marie Fox has already exceeded it's original €7,000 target, as she told of how Ms Core's family have been left heartbroken by the tragedy.

"Natasha tragically drowned saving her son's life," said Anne-Marie.

"Natasha was a young girl aged 29 and has left two young kids behind. We are so devastated and heart broken over this tragic loss."