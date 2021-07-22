Search our Archive

22/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

UPDATE: Young mother drowned while attempting to save nine year old son in Loch Gowna tragedy

Loch Gowna

Loch Gowna, close to the scene of last night's tragedy

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A young mother of two died while trying to save her own son from drowning in Loch Gowna last night, the Leader confirm.

The young woman, who is aged in her late 20s, jumped into the water at around 8:30pm moments after seeing her nine-year-old son get into difficulty while out swimming.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Tragedy as young mother drowns in Loch Gowna

It's understood after rescuing the child, she herself got into difficulties in a dangerous stretch of water on the Longford side of the village.

"It's very sad," said one local man this afternoon.

"No one swims in that particular part of the lake. There are steep shelves there and had they have gone up further to one of the other inlets those shelves may not have been there."

A major search operation got underway shortly after 9pm when the alarm was raised with several units of gardaí, fire brigade personnel, civil defence and the Coast Guard Helicopter all being involved.

The young woman's body was discovered a short time later around 15 to 20 feet from the shoreline.

It's believed the young woman, who is not originally from the area, had been living locally for some.

"You would always see her out with the kids," added another local woman.

"She would have been very quiet. You would say hello to her and she would say hello back, but she was so dedicated to those kids and would have done anything for them."

Gardaí, for the time being, have said they are treating the tragedy as a "swimming accident."

A post mortem on the young woman's body is expected to take place at Our Lady's Hospital in Navan later.

 

