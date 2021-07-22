BREAKING: Tragedy as young mother drowns in Loch Gowna

Loch Gowna, close to the scene of last night's tragedy
A young mother has died following a tragic drowning incident in Co Cavan last night.
It's understood the woman, aged in her late 20s, got into difficulty at around 8:30pm after entering the water at Loch Gowna.
Gardaí believe the young mother may have entered the water to help her child return to the shore when she, herself got into difficulty.
A large scale search involving the Coast Guard helicopter, several units of gardaí and Civil Defence took place before the young woman's body was recovered after 9pm.
Her body has since been taken to a mortuary at Navan Hospital where a postmortem is expected to be carried out.
