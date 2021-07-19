Van allegedly used by Kevin Lunney abductors may have been imported less than a month beforehand

Kevin Lunney
A van that the prosecution alleges was used by businessman Kevin Lunney's abductors may have come to Ireland by ferry from Holyhead less than one month before the offences, the Special Criminal Court has heard.
It is the prosecution case that a Renault Kangoo van with a registration plate ending in PXU was imported by Cyril McGuinness, now deceased.
Former Dublin hurler and heroin addict who robbed Ardagh Post Office given more time to compensate victims
A former Dublin senior county hurler and heroin addict has won his appeal to have conditions of a three-year jail sentence for robbing a post office in Co Longford varied.
Speed signs erected in Longford estates to target 'boy racers'
Speed safety signs are being erected across residential estates in Longford town in a bid to clamp down on a rise in so-called boy racer culture.
In his opening speech at the beginning of the trial, prosecution counsel Sean Guerin SC said McGuinness organised the abduction and assault on Mr Lunney.
Shipping manager with Victor Treacy International, Laura Curran, today (Monday, July 19) told Mr Guerin that her company received a booking for a van with the same registration to travel from Holyhead to Dublin on the Swift sailing on August 27, 2019 at 16.45.
A phone number and visa credit card were used in making the booking and the name associated with the card was "C McGuinness", she said.
A 40-year-old man known as YZ, Alan O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3, Darren Redmond (27), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 and Luke O’Reilly (67), with an address at Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan have all pleaded not (NOT) guilty to false imprisonment and intentionally causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on September 17, 2019.
Mr Lunney has told the court that he was bundled into the boot of a car near his home and driven to a container where he was threatened and told to resign his position as a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings.
His abductors cut him with a Stanley knife, stripped him to his boxer shorts, doused him in bleach, broke his leg with two blows of a wooden bat, beat him on the ground, cut his face and scored the letters QIH into his chest.
They left him bloodied, beaten and shivering on a country road at Drumcoghill in Co Cavan where he was discovered by a man driving a tractor.
Mr Justice Tony Hunt is presiding in the trial with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.
More News
It's time processors paid a milk price that reflects what the market is returning, IFA dairy chairperson, Stephen Arthur has argued
A former Dublin senior county hurler and heroin addict who carried out an armed raid at Ardagh Post Office in 2019 has been given more time to pay compensation to his victims
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.