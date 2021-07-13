Two men have convictions quashed for 'savage' midlands murder

Thomas 'Toddy' Dooley
Two men have had their convictions quashed for the ‘savage’ murder of a 64-year-old Offaly man who was beaten to death with a baseball bat in his own home.
The Court of Appeal today overturned the verdicts against the men, who have been in prison for almost five years, and substituted them with convictions for impeding the apprehension or prosecution of a person.
The substituted verdicts come under Section 7 Subsection 2 of the Criminal Law Act 1997, which makes it an offence to impede the apprehension or prosecution of a person believed or known to be guilty of an offence.
Longford’s Cian McPhillips set for the European Under 20 Athletics Championships
Longford Athletic Club’s Cian McPhillips will this week take on the continent’s top junior middle-distance athletes in Estonia at the European Under-20 Championships.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.