Final Farewell: Longford remembers well-loved publican Peter Clarke

Longford town was brought to a standstill this morning for the funeral of one of its most esteemed and respected figures, former councillor and publican Peter Clarke.
The popular compositor turned local politician and later businessman, passed away peacefully in the caring surrounds of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home last Saturday.
Remembered as a man of innate decency and humility by those who knew him best, large crowds turned out at both his removal and funeral mass at St Mel's Cathedral on Tuesday.
“Peter was a kind man, with a good heart, and above all, a great Longford man,” said his long time friend and former work colleague Derek Cobbe.
For full coverage, see tomorrow's Longford Leader.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.