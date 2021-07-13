Final Farewell: Longford remembers well-loved publican Peter Clarke

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford town was brought to a standstill this morning for the funeral of one of its most esteemed and respected figures, former councillor and publican Peter Clarke.

The popular compositor turned local politician and later businessman, passed away peacefully in the caring surrounds of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home last Saturday.

Remembered as a man of innate decency and humility by those who knew him best, large crowds turned out at both his removal and funeral mass at St Mel's Cathedral on Tuesday.

“Peter was a kind man, with a good heart, and above all, a great Longford man,” said his long time friend and former work colleague Derek Cobbe.

For full coverage, see tomorrow's Longford Leader.

