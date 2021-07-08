Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 27, 2021

Paddy Mahady, Rathbracken, Granard, Longford

Died on the 27th of June 2021, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Sadly missed by sisters Josie, Bridgie, and Lena his brother Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his good neighbours.

May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Removal on Friday, 9th of July, from Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack St., Granard, to St. Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 9.30 am, followed by Christian burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 9.15am on route to St Mary’s Church, Granard for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines and regulations, the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people.

For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolence section below.

Funeral Mass can be viewed HERE.

Rev.Dr.Gerard Carroll, ''An Tinteán'' , Templemichael Glebe, Longford Town, Longford

Rev.Dr.Gerard. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary Ann , his brothers Fr. Jimmie and Fr.Tom and by his brother-in-law James Baxter.

Fr. Gerard will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family , sister Helen (Baxter) , brother Fr.Anthony , nephew Fr.Turlough, niece Carol ,nephew-in-law Marc Caball, by the Bishop ,priests and religious of the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois ,relatives and by his many friends around the world.

Requiescat in pace.

Fr.Gerard’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday morning at 10.40am to arrive at St.Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Fr.Gerard and his family , the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only . The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to ,may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section below . The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please.

Catherine Mulhern (née Martin), Whiterock, Longford/Westmeath

Catherine, peacefully. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary, brother Billy and by her beloved husband John. Catherine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Marie Shannon (Sligo), sons Seán (Corboy), Joe (Elphin), Thomas (Moydow) and Martin (Clonrollagh), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Marian, Pat, Marge and Jacinta, brothers Joe and Thos, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Catherine’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 9.50am proceeding via Whiterock to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore, Co.Westmeath for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Catherine and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.ballymoreanddrumraneyparishes.ie and click on Ballymore webcam.

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section below. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Lily Brady (née Doyle), Cornadrung, Aughnacliffe, Longford

Lily, peacefully at home surrounded by her family, in her 101st year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Phil and by her son-in-law Percy. Lily will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Maureen, Nuala and Geraldine, sons Philip and Seán, daughters-in-law Mary and Breda, sons-in-law Damian and Steve, her 18 grandchildren, her 18 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Lily will repose at her residence on Thursday from 6.00pm until 10.00pm for family, neighbours and close friends. Lily’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Friday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the St.Colmcille’s Church for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.00am, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Lily and her family ,the Mass will be restricted to 50 people.

The Mass will be streamed live HERE.

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section below. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please. House strictly private on Friday please.

Jerome (Jer) Lavin, Essex Grove, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Ballyleague, Roscommon

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, and previously in the loving care of all the staff at Inis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Predeceased by his dear wife Bessie. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, Marie (Diffley, Mullingar), Karen (Considine, Tarmonbarry), Kevin (Dublin), Vera (Mahon, Roscommon), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephew, nieces, sisters-in-law Moira and Mary, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Removal from his daughters residence, Roscommon, to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday, July 9th. Burial afterwards in Clontuskert Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Jer's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends, limited to 50 people. Jer's Funeral Mass may be viewed online by clicking here. Condolences may be left on rip.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;