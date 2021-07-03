Agricultural sector is very poorly represented on the Climate Change Advisory Council says Longford's Senator Carrigy

Senator Carrigy spoke recently in relation to the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill 2021: Second Stage where he paid tribute to the member of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Actin for the huge amount of work they have done over the last 9 months and also acknowledged the work of his party colleague Hildegarde Naughton in the last Government.

The passing of this bill is a great day for you Minister Ray and your party colleagues who put this Bill and its targets at the centre of going into Government. This is without doubt the most transformative bill to go through the House of the Oireachtas in a long number of years. However, he did stress that it will have many challenges over the years and how important it will be that we inform society about the changes needed and do whatever is necessary to bring society with us.

Senator Carrigy also stressed “the importance of the agricultural sector and that it is the backbone of the rural economy. It is our largest indigenous industry providing 173,000 jobs nationally and accounting for 10% of Irish exports, yet it is very poorly represented on the Climate Change Advisory Council. We are a world leader in food production and that must be protected”

Senator Carrigy concluded “The sector understands climate change better than most. They see it every day with flooding, changing seasons etc. It is important that we identify long term solutions, solutions which do not reduce the capacity of those who live and work in rural Ireland and to allow them to earn a decent living. Livelihoods are at stake within farming and in the wider rural economy. I recently met with my local farming organisation in Longford who wish to point out a number of ask’s

Carbon sequestered by farmers not recognised in the Governments budgets

Carbon leakage – less feed produced in Ireland resulting in these markets been filled from countries with higher carbon footprints. The idea that if we cut back on our production of food, particularly milk or meat, and the shortfall is filled by some other country which has higher emissions, there is no gain

Biogenic Methane needs to be treated differently in setting Carbon Budgets as per Programme for Government and Climate Action Bill…..this remains unclear.”