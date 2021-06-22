Longford girls delighted with their space odyssey

Ardagh Girl Guides with their Certificate of Participation after their computer program ran on the International Space Station
Last December as part of the #HourofCode Ardagh Girl Guides held their weekly lockdown Zoom meeting with Steve Barry from CoderDojo Longford as a guest Leader.
Steve, helped Ardagh Girl Guides participate in the European Astro Pi Challenge, an ESA Education project run in collaboration with the Raspberry Pi Foundation.
Offering young people the amazing opportunity to conduct scientific investigations in space by writing computer programs that run on Raspberry Pi computers on board the International Space Station (ISS). The Astro Pi Challenge is divided into two missions with different levels of complexity: Mission Zero and Mission Space Lab.
Ardagh Guides participated in Mission Zero, which involved writing a short Python program to show their chosen message and the daily air humidity reading for the ISS astronauts to see.
Longford childhood sweethearts celebrate Blue Sapphire wedding anniversary
John and Rita Diffley (née Phipps) grew up as neighbours and childhood sweethearts in Templemichael Terrace, Longford town. They now reside at Fairgreen View and this Sunday, the couple are looking forward to celebrating their Blue Sapphire (65th) wedding anniversary.
