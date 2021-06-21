Longford allocated €83,063 for archaeological heritage projects
Longford has been allocated €83,063 towards two archaeological heritage projects under the Community Monuments Fund.
Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, recently announced the approval of 139 grants across all 31 Local Authorities totaling €4.2 million funding for 2021.
€70,000 has been approved for ongoing preservation works at the majestic Abbeyshrule Abbey and there is also €13,062.60 for Rosduff Castle.
The core objective of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.
It contains a number of different measures aimed at enabling conservation works to be carried out on archaeological monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support, encouraging access to archaeological monuments and improving their presentation and also building resilience in archaeological monuments to enable them to withstand the effects of climate change.
More News
RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.