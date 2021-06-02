Teen on knife charge and alleged assault of ex fiancée remanded in detention

A Longford teenager, whose seven siblings have been taken into care by the State, has been remanded in custody for a second time accused of alleged knife possession and assaulting his ex fiancée while she lay asleep on a couch.

The teen, who does not turn 18 until August, was previously remanded in custody following a special court sitting last month arising out of an incident on May 7 last.

It was previously alleged the youngster attempted to flee a house gardaí had been searching before being tracked down a short time later with a seven inch blade.

His co-accused, a 29-year-old man also from Longford town, was found inside the property and arrested.

At last week's District Court sitting, defence solicitor Fiona Baxter said the boy was eager to expedite matters after being remanded to Oberstown Detention Centre for a second time three weeks ago.

She said despite Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directions still being awaited on some of the charges levelled against her client, there was an acceptance certain aspects of the case could be “advanced” at the next available court sitting.

Judge Seamus Hughes remanded the teenager in detention for a further two weeks.

The case is set to return at next Tuesday's (June 8) sitting of Longford District Court.