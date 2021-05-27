BREAKING: Three held after alleged aggravated burglary in Longford town

Gardaí have arrested two men and a female following an alleged aggravated burglary in Longford town last night during which a man was assaulted.

The trio are currently being quizzed by detectives in Longford and Granard garda stations in connection to an incident which occurred at around 8pm last night and resulted in a man receiving facial injuries.

The 38-year-old victim was allegedly approached by the trio who demanded cash before setting upon the man in the Great Water Street area of town.

It's understood all three fled the scene in a car before being arrested two hours later by gardaí.

Money, a phone and other personal items allegedly stolen during the incident were also recovered.

All three are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for a period of up to 24 hours.

The victim, meanwhile, is still being treated in Mullingar's Midlands Regional Hospital for alleged injuries sustained in the attack.

