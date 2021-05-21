Tragic Longford toddler killed in road accident to be laid to rest on Monday

The tragic toddler who was knocked down and killed in a Longford town housing estate this week is to be laid to rest on Monday.

Funeral Mass for four year old Charlie McDonagh will be held at St Mel's Cathedral at 11am followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

The youngster was fatally struck by a van in the Palace Crescent area of Ardnacassa shortly after 2pm on Wednesday and tragically died a short time later.

Tributes have been pouring in for the toddler over the past 48 hours as the wider community rally around his heartbroken parents Charlie and Pearl, family and extended family.