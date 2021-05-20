Lough Ree RNLI assists seven people on board stranded cruiser

Lough Ree RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew came to the assistance of seven people on board a cruiser which had run aground on the lake this afternoon, Thursday, May 20.

Under volunteer helm Shane McCormack the Lough Ree RNLI volunteer crew launched just before 5.30pm to go to the aid of the stricken cruiser stranded north of Nun’s Island on Lough Ree. Launched in cloudy conditions and with poor visibility, the volunteer lifeboat crew reached the scene at 5.45pm.

On arrival at the scene one of the volunteer crew boarded the cruiser and found all seven people on board well. A tow line was attached and the Lough Ree RNLI volunteer lifeboat ‘Tara Scougall’ towed the vessel from its grounded position. Following an inspection the volunteer lifeboat crew escorted the cruiser to safe water from where it continued south towards Athlone.

Jude Kilmartin, Lough Ree RNLI volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: "With the present unseasonal weather all lake users should be aware of how quickly conditions change on the lake and keep up to date with weather forecasts over the coming weekend."