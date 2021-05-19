Boy knocked down and seriously injured in Longford town
A young boy has been knocked down and seriously injured in Longford town this afternoon.
The child is understood to have been struck by a van in the Ardnacassa estate shortly before 3pm.
The scene itself has been cordoned off pending a full examination.
No further details as to the child's condition are available at this time.
