Boy knocked down and seriously injured in Longford town

Liam Cosgrove

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

BREAKING: Boy knocked down and seriously injured in Longford town

Longford Gardai are investigating an incident in Longford town this afternoon in which a young child was knocked down and seriously injured

A young boy has been knocked down and seriously injured in Longford town this afternoon.

The child is understood to have been struck by a van in the Ardnacassa estate shortly before 3pm.

The scene itself has been cordoned off pending a full examination.

No further details as to the child's condition are available at this time.

National award for Ballymahon's ‘Handy Hooks’

PICTURES | Cooper from Cian's Kennels has a brush with the law at Longford Garda Station

Gardaí from Roscommon and Longford find Cooper to be a very good boy