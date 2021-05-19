PICTURES | Cooper from Cian's Kennels has a brush with the law at Longford Garda Station
Gardaí from Roscommon and Longford find Cooper to be a very good boy
Yesterday was a busy day at Longford Garda Station with the arrival of local canine celebrity Cooper from Cian's Kennels, a local charity set up in memory of beloved Killashee teenager, Cian Neary, who passed away in September 2019 following a battle with cancer.
Following lengthy Garda investigations by a number of uniformed personnel, plain clothes detectives and led by Inspector Frank Finn, the Leader can reveal that gardaí found Cooper to be, without a shadow of a doubt, a very good boy.
While he was visiting, members of An Garda Síochána attached to Longford Garda Station and Roscommon Longford Garda Divisional Protective Services Unit took part in the ongoing #cianshi5 challenge!
Cooper had no problems showing off his skills with Detective Garda Barry Clarke and Detective Garda Edel Cadam, but he really had a soft spot for Garda Linda O'Connell.
Meanwhile, Garda Emma Kiernan of the Community Policing Unit showed Shane Neary the patrol cars - without putting him in the back seat!
The #CiansHi5 campaign has so far raised €11,380. The initial fundraising target was set at €10,000. To take part in the challenge, all you have to do is give your dog or cat a high five, photograph or video it and post it online with the hashtag #CiansHi5, donate €5 to the GoFundMe campaign and tag five friends to do the same.
More information on the challenge can be found on the Cian's Kennels Hi5 Challenge GoFundMe campaign.
