Covid-19 vaccinations

The Covid-19 vaccine portal for 45 to 49 year olds is open from today (Wednesday, May 19).

Initially mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, will be available for this age group.

Work is ongoing at the Health Service Executive around use of the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

The Health Service Executive's Chief Clinical Officer said the executive has received advice from National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) that people aged 40 to 49 could receive Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and AstraZeneca vaccines.

It will atake some more time for the HSE to finalise its plans, on rolling-out the Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines for people aged 40 to 49 years.

