BREAKING: Gardai charge man over Longford house burglaries

A man is to appear in court in the morning charged in connection to two alleged burglaries in Longford town during the early hours of Monday morning.

The man, who is aged in his early 30s and is well known to gardai, was arrested by detectives this morning following reported break-ins in the Ardnacassa and St Patrick's Terrace areas of town.

The alleged Ardnacassa incident occurred at around 3am when a resident is understood to have come across the suspect inside the property, causing the intruder to flee on foot.

The Leader understands a separate incident took place in the St Patrick's Terrace part of town which gardai have also been spending much of the day interviewing the suspect over.

He was arrested by gardai who were on patrol in the area and brought to Longford garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

As first revealed by the Leader earlier today, the man is no stranger to Ireland's judicial system with 60 previous convictions to his name.

He is also not long out of prison and was only recently before Longford District Court in connection to an alleged theft offence.

He is due to appear before Judge Seamus Hughes at 10:30am tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.