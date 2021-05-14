BREAKING: Gardaí arrest man over violent Longford assault probe

A man has been arrested in connection to a violent assault of another man in Longford town yesterday morning.

The 40-year-old suspect was detained this morning and taken to Longford garda station for questioning.

He is being held on suspicion of carrying out a brutal attack on a man in his early 60s at around 5:30am in the Canal Court area of Longford town.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Man in hospital after violent assault in Longford town

The Leader understands the man is local and is known to his victim.

The victim sustained a number of cuts to his head and was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

The scene itself was preserved by detectives and a technical examination was carried out.

The man arrested this morning has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for a period of 24 hours.