Covid-19 latest: New figures reveal more than 2,000 positive cases in Longford since pandemic began

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began has exceeded 2,000.

It means that 5% of the county's population has been infected by the dreaded disease at some stage since March 2020.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 2,001 (as at Tuesday, May 4).

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) there were LESS THAN FIVE new cases of Covid-19 recorded in county Longford in the 24 hours up to midnight on May 5.

Nationally, NPHET stated that it has been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 393 new confirmed cases.

Longford's 14 day incidence rate remains the 10th highest in the country and it is below the national average.

Longford's incidence rate is 115.0 per 100,000 population, with the national average standing at 129.7.

NPHET says there have been 47 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from April 22 to May 5.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 2.

SEE COUNTY TABLE BELOW

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was yesterday notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Three occurred in May, two in March and three in February or earlier. The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 55 – 97 years. There has been a total of 4,921 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland (2 deaths denotified).

As of midnight, Wednesday 5th May, the HPSC has been notified of 393 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 251,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (six cases denotified).

Of the cases notified:

175 are men / 211 are women, 79% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 28 years old

There are 173 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Donegal, 15 in Meath and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.



As of 8am on Thursday, 131 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday 4th May, 1,655,866 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,201,373 people have received their first dose and 454,493 people have received their second dose.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said we can feel hopeful for summer.

“We all want the easing of restrictions next week to be a significant turning point in this pandemic. We have worked so hard to reduce the spread of this disease. More than 30% of adults have now been vaccinated with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ireland and it is time to feel hopeful and to start planning our summer.

“The choices we make now are vital to minimise the incidence of COVID-19 throughout May and June. Prioritise being outside and avoid crowds. Know the symptoms - self-isolate immediately and phone your GP if you have them. By protecting yourself, you are protecting everyone you know from infection.”

See Ireland's Covid-19 data website here.