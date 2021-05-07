Longford proposed to be ‘carbon neutral’ zone

As part of Ireland’s Climate Action Plan, it is hoped to see a 30% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and a 50% reduction by 2050, a meeting of Longford Municipal District has heard.

Director of Services John Brannigan raised the issue at the end of last week’s MD meeting, which was held via Microsoft Teams due to Covid-19.

“Every local authority needs to identify de-carbonising zones,” he told councillors.

“I’m proposing Longford town to be that zone. Work will need to be undertaken by the Climate Change SPC.”

Councillors responded positively to the proposal with Cllr Peggy Nolan noting that it “will help us with endeavours to get cars off Main Street”.

“Anything we can do to lesson our carbon footprint,” she said.

Cllr Gerry Warnock agreed, stating that this is “a huge opportunity to develop a new produce that we’ve been advocating for for a long time - getting cars off the street”.

“We’ll be able to create a destination in our town centre. This is the future of town centres,” said Cllr Warnock.