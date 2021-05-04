Covid-19 latest: Longford one of nine counties with incidence rate above national average

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) there were LESS THAN FIVE new cases of Covid-19 recorded in county Longford in the 24 hours up to midnight on May 3.

Nationally, NPHET stated that it has been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 383 new confirmed cases.

Longford's 14 day incidence rate has fallen back down to the 8th highest in the country and it is one of nine counties with an incidence rate above the national average.

Longford's incidence rate is 141.9 per 100,000 population, with the national average standing at 134.1.

NPHET says there have been 58 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from April 20 to May 3.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 3.2.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,995 (as at Sunday, May 2).

Nationally, NPHET reported on Tuesday that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was today notified of two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,908 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

NPHET said that as of midnight, Monday, May 3 the HPSC was notified of 383 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 250,672* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

194 are men / 189 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

NPEHT highlighted 129 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 25 in Donegal, 25 in Louth with the remaining 132 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 8am today, 144 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. Therew were 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday, May 2, 1,604,644 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,159,083 people have received their first dose

445,561 people have received their second dose



Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said people can look forward but not forget that the virus has not gone away.

“As we move closer to the easing of restrictions on 10 May, we can look forward to opportunities to enjoy the better weather and to meeting with our family and close friends safely and with the public health measures in mind.

“The virus is still circulating in the community and is still a risk, particularly to those who have yet to be vaccinated. Collectively we know how to interrupt the spread of this disease, so when you are making plans for coming week, don’t underestimate the need to keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and wash your hands.

"And if it’s crowded, turn around and come back another time. Together these simple measures will minimise the risk of infection,” he said.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.