Investigation underway as man dies after incident in midlands town
The scene in Tullamore town centre was cordoned off by gardai this evening
GSOC have been notified after a man who had come to the attention of gardai died after an incident in Tullamore town centre this evening (Monday, May 3).
Shortly after 4pm today Tullamore gardai were called to the scene of a disturbance at a premises off Patrick Street.
Gardai said that in the course of dealing with the incident when urgent medical assistance was requested by them for a man aged in his late 40s.
The man was treated at the scene and removed by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
The local coroner has been notified and the outcome of a post-mortem will determine the course of further enquiries in the case.
The area where the incident occurred was cordoned off by gardai this evening.
