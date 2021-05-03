Covid-19 latest: NPHET reports 453 new cases on May bank holiday Monday

Longford Leader reporter

Figures announced this evening show that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 453 further cases of Covid-19.

There are no county-by-county figures released today, but they are expected to be released again tomorrow.

There were no deaths related to Covid-19 reported today. 

As of 8am today, 129 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. There have been 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of  May  1, 2021, 1,591,888 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 

1,146,562 people have received their first dose;
445,326 people have received their second dose.

