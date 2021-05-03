Covid-19 latest: NPHET reports 453 new cases on May bank holiday Monday
Figures announced this evening show that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 453 further cases of Covid-19.
There are no county-by-county figures released today, but they are expected to be released again tomorrow.
There were no deaths related to Covid-19 reported today.
As of 8am today, 129 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. There have been 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of May 1, 2021, 1,591,888 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
1,146,562 people have received their first dose;
445,326 people have received their second dose.
