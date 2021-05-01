Man arrested following Longford assault incident where victim suffered lacerations to legs

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man, aged in his 30s, in relation to an incident of assault that occurred at Glebe View, Longford town on Friday, April 16.

The man was arrested and taken to Longford Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Longford District Court this evening, Saturday, May 1.

In the wake of the incident on April 16, gardaí launched an appeal for witnesses.

At approximately 8:30pm on the evening in question a man in his 20s received a number of lacerations to his legs.

It is believed that he had been assaulted by a number of males outside a house.

The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The suspects are believed to have left the area in a blue 05 Citroen C5.

This vehicle was found burnt out between Ballycloghan and Moydow a short time later.

A gold coloured Nissan Almera that was seen in the Moydow area is of interest to investigating Gardaí.