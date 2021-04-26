€3,500 worth of cannabis seized by gardaí during Edgeworthstown search

Gardaí conducted six searches in the Granard District over the weekend, making a number of small seizures and a larger seizure of approximately €3,500 worth of cannabis (pending analysis).

A search was carried out at a house in Edgeworthstown on Sunday. One man was arrested following the larger seizure and appeared at a sitting of Mullingar District Court on Monday morning.

Investigations are still ongoing.

