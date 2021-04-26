Gardaí seize €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb following the search of a car in Longford town

Gardaí have seized approximately €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb following the search of a car in Longford town today, Monday April 26, 2021.

Members of the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out the search of a car on the N63 in Longford town at midday today.

During the course of the search a quantity of suspected cannabis herb was discovered in the car and seized. This is estimated to be worth €20,000 (pending analysis).

Two men one in his late teens and another in his late 20s were arrested in connection with the seizure.

They are currently detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.



An investigation is ongoing.