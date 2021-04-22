Covid-19 latest: 71 positive cases in Longford in past 14 days

According to the county by county breakdown of daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Longford recorded LESS THAN FIVE new cases of Covid-19.

Nationally, NPHET stated that it has been notified of 10 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 617 new confirmed cases.

Longford's 14 day incidence rate has fallen back down to the 5th highest in the country (yesterday Longford was 4th).



The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 173.7, which is above the national 14-day incidence rate of 118.1 per 100,000.

The incidence rate in Donegal is still the worst in the country and it is 256.9.

NPHET says there have been 71 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from April 8 to April 21.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 6 (yesterday it was 7).

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,949 (as at Tuesday, April 20).

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Seven deaths occurred in April, 1 in March, 1 in February and 1 in January. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 62 - 104 years.

There has been a total of 4,866 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, April 21, the HPSC has been notified of 617 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 245,310* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.



Of the cases notified today:

299 are men and 318 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 33 years old

236 in Dublin, 84 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare, 34 in Tipperary, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 196 cases are spread across 20 other counties



As of 8am today, 176 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Update on Vaccines

As of Tuesday (April 20) there have been 1,240,965 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

878,823 people have received their first dose

362,142 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.