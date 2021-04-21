Covid-19 latest: New cases pushing Longford's incidence rate back up

Just when it looked as though Longford was making steady progress in its quest to flatten the Covid-19 curve, this evening brought some worrying news.

According to the county by county breakdown of daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Longford recorded TEN new cases of Covid-19.

Nationally, NPHET stated that it has been notified of 15 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 401 new confirmed cases.

Longford's 14 day incidence rate has crept back up to the 4th highest in the country.



The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 176.2, which is above the national 14-day incidence rate of 113.4 per 100,000.

The incidence rate in Donegal is still the worst in the country and it is 214.8.

NPHET says there have been 72 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from April 7 to April 20.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 7 (two days ago that figure was 4).

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,937 (as at Monday, April 19).

Nationally, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 15 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,856 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 20 April, the HPSC has been notified of 401 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 244,695 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 182 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Update on Vaccines

As of last Monday (April 19) there have been 1,219,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

863,958 people have received their first dose

355,529 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.