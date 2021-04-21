Two brothers charged with defilement of a child remanded on bail in Longford District Court

Two brothers have appeared before Longford District Court charged with engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 15.

The brothers, aged 19 and 20, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, were both arrested and charged before being brought before Judge Seamus Hughes on Tuesday of last week.

The 19-year-old man had been arrested the previous night and brought before a special sitting of Longford District Court after he was charged with causing damage to the window and roof felt and tile of his family’s home.

He was remanded to St Loman’s Hospital in Mullingar but was deemed unfit to be admitted and was held in custody at Longford Garda Station overnight.

He was charged with four counts of engaging in a sexual act, with a child under the age of 15 on a date unknown between September 1, 2014, and June 30, 2015.

“He’s 19 years old now, so this happened when he was 12 years old,” Judge Hughes noted.

The accused’s 20-year-old brother was also charged on Tuesday of last week with two counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child under the age of 15 on dates unknown between September 1, 2014 and June 30, 2015.

“He’s aged 20 now, so he was approximately 13 at the time of the alleged offences,” said Judge Hughes.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment for both men, who will reappear at Longford District Court on May 21.

The brothers were released on bail with conditions that they sign on once a week, surrender passports and refrain from any contact with the victim.